Trading cards are going for ridiculous amounts on the auction market these days and it has created a whole movement of collectors going after rare cards in hopes that they can become instantly rich. People are spending big money on curated mystery boxes that may or may not be worth the return on investment. There are even various YouTube channels dedicated to opening these boxes, including Ultimate Box Breaks who found a rare gem while opening a $6,000 Panini America Box dedicated to all 32 NFL teams.

Inside of the box was a 1-of-1 Tom Brady card which has an authentic autograph. The card was from Super Bowl XXXVIII and there are even some diamonds on it, which makes it that much more valuable. According to TMZ, it is believed that this card alone could go for $250K although it will probably end up selling for even more than that.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ultimate Box Breaks had 32 collectors buy into the box for $160 each and depending on who your team is, you got that player's card. The man who chose the Patriots was certainly the luckiest of the bunch and at this point, he has yet to make a decision on whether or not he wants to sell the card right away.

Regardless, this is a massive moment for the collector and we wish him luck with his upcoming decision.

