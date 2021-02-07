Back in 2007, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots went into the Super Bowl with an undefeated record of 18-0. It was an incredible achievement and the team was looking to become the first-ever squad to go 19-0. In the end, however, they lost to the New York Giants who were massive underdogs. Regardless, Eli Manning made clutch plays down the stretch while David Tyree made the catch of a lifetime. The Giants' defense was also spectacular, which ultimately led to the win.

Recently, Brady got to speak about that loss with Tony Romo, who will be doing color commentary for this year's Super Bowl. As Brady explained, Super Bowl 42 is still the game that gives him nightmares, and he still thinks about all the little things that ultimately went the Giants' way.

“Really, I give the Giants a lot of credit. They earned it. Eli made some clutch plays, they had a few lucky bounces, they had a helmet catch – but I give them credit," Brady said begrudgingly.

Tonight, Brady will have a chance to win his seventh Super Bowl title, although he will be in tough as he takes on the Kansas City Chiefs, who boast the talent of Patrick Mahomes. This could very well be one of the best Super Bowls of all-time, and the action begins at 6:30 PM EST.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images