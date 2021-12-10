Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been an unstoppable duo since the early 2010s. During their time together, they have won four Super Bowls with two different teams, and each player has helped the other with their incredible statistics. At this point in his career, Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, and in the eyes of many, he is easily the most dominant. The same goes for Tom Brady as far as quarterbacking is concerned, especially given his seven Super Bowl trophies.

Today, Brady unleashed the ultimate praise for Gronk as he took the podium for a Bucs press conference today. While speaking about Gronkowski, Brady noted that he's glad Gronk came out of retirement to play with him and that when all is said and done, Gronkowski will be the greatest TE to ever play the game.

“I don’t remember exactly how things played out with that,” Brady said. “I’m just happy he decided he wanted to come out of retirement. Obviously, playing together with him is just awesome for me. When I chose the Buccaneers, I wasn’t sure if he was going to come out of retirement or if he wanted to play, but it’s been amazing to watch him perform.

“He’s obviously the greatest tight end ever to play the game, and he’s still doing it. Again, I think his ability to block in the run game, run routes in the pass game, going against smaller players, and then he’s very clutch. He comes up big in the biggest moments.”

With four Super Bowls to his name, it is truly hard to argue against that.