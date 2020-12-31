When you think of some of the best duos in NFL history, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski need to be at the top of the list. The two have shared the field for about 10 years now and in that time, both players have won three Super Bowl titles together. Gronk has also cemented himself as one of the best tight ends of all-time all while Brady is considered the best quarterback in the entire history of the NFL.

This year, the two have been reunited in Tampa Bay and they are about to embark on yet another playoff journey together. More recently, however, Brady decided to offer up his best impression of Gronk while talking about a recent workout they had together. As Brady noted, Gronk was about to do a photo shoot, and the workout helped give him some confidence.

The impression itself was pretty humorous as Brady gets into his lower register and delivers this exaggerated dude-bro voice that is unmistakeably Gronk's. The infamous tight end has been known to present himself as the stereotypical jock and after 10 years together, Brady has gotten the voice down pretty well.

Moving forward, perhaps these two will be in for a fourth title together, which would certainly make their partnership that much more legendary.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images