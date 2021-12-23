Coming into this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew it was going to be difficult to repeat as Super Bowl champions. After all, quarterback Tom Brady is getting older and fans are still waiting for his fall off to enter its final form. For now, however, the Buccaneers are still very good, and they are approaching the playoffs as favorites to win the NFC. Unfortunately, with a few injuries to key players, their hopes at defending their title are starting to dwindle.

For instance, the team will be without Leonard Fournette for the foreseeable future, all while wide receiver Chris Godwin is gone for the season with an ACL tear. Godwin is one of the best receivers on the team, and he is a weapon that Brady needs in order to be successful.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Brady is going to miss Godwin moving forward. According to reporter Carmen Vitali, Brady spoke on Godwin's absence today and admitted that it is a very unfortunate loss for the team. In true Brady fashion, however, he wants the Buccaneers to have a no excuses attitude. After all, this roster is still packed with talented individuals who know how to overcome adversity and win a title.

Brady has been the underdog in the playoffs before, and every single time we think he's done, he proves us wrong. So far, he has given no indication that he plans on slowing down, anytime soon.