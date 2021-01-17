Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL and while he may not be the most talented player to ever step on the field, he is one of the most clutch and certainly the most successful. As a result, opposing players, especially rookies, love playing against Brady as they feel like it is a great opportunity to prove themselves. This was most definitely the case for Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young, who was fired up to play against Brady last week in the NFC Wild Card round.

In the end, Brady and the Buccaneers came out on top although, after the game, Brady and Young exchanged some kind words with one another. During the exchange, Young asked for Brady's jersey, and the GOAT delivered, sending a signed Bucs uniform right to Young's door.

Young has a promising career in the NFL and receiving such a gift from a player like Brady is certainly a huge deal. Brady has always maintained a level of respect for the younger guys in the league, and it's clear he sees a lot of potential in the Washington Football Team's defensive star.

Today, Brady will be looking to expand on his team's playoff run as they take on the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.