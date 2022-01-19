Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. Unfortunately, when you are very good at what you do, there are going to be people looking to discredit you, all at the same time. The perfect example of this came last weekend when the Buccaneers easily defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

During the first quarter, Brady was taken down by an opposing defender, and while it wasn't a big hit, the Eagles were still hit with a roughing the passer penalty. This had many fans livid on social media as they made the claim that Brady is constantly benefitting from the help of the officials.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

On Brady's "Let's Go" Podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion addressed the claims about the referees helping him out on the field. As Brady explained, he doesn't feel as though he gets a lot of penalties that go in his favor, and he's pretty confident that if he were to look it up, he's pretty low on the list of QB beneficiaries.

As it turns out, Brady is 100 percent right here as, since 2009, he is ninth in the league when it comes to roughing the passer infringements, according to nflpenalties.com.

At this point, it is safe to say that Brady is just frustratingly good at football, and regardless of his age, that will never change. With the Bucs playing the Rams on Sunday, Brady will be looking to prove himself, all over again.