When it comes to longevity in the NFL and continuing to play at a high level despite one's age, you have to talk about Tom Brady as an example. Brady is in his 20th season with the New England Patriots and has led them to a 8-1 record so far this season. Despite being 42 years old, Brady has shown some flashes of brilliance and has said in the past that he hopes to play until the age of 450

In a recent interview, Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero made the bold claim that Brady is in even better shape than he appears and that now, he feels like he can play well beyond the age of 45.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Per The Greg Hill Show:

“It all comes to commitment, really. No one thought you could play at the elite level in your late 30s, early 40s. That is something we always felt we could do. I have really wanted to be there to help him accomplish that goal. I certainly do believe that 45 is a very realistic goal. “We talk about it all the time. Every year he just adds another year. He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.’”

Brady would certainly be setting an unheard-of precedent for quarterbacks if he were to do this so hopefully, he can get it done. The only issue is, do we really want another five years of Patriots dominance?

[Via]