New England Patriots rookie defensive end from Michigan, Chase Winovich, took to instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself in a Pats jersey, along with a quote from Shakespeare's Julius Caeser. Naturally, six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was unimpressed by the rookie's cultured ways.

The quote that accompanied Winovich's recent photo reads:

"Lowliness is young ambition's ladder, Whereto the climber-upward turns his face; But when he once attains the upmost round

He then unto the ladder turns his back, Looks in the clouds, scorning the base degrees By which he did ascend"

And Brady's timely, three-word response: "Study your playbook."

All business, all the time, as always for Tom and the defending champion Patriots.

This isn't the first time that the fellow Wolverines have exchanged pleasantries on the gram. Earlier this Summer, Winovich reached out to Brady for some barber recommendations, prompting Brady to reveal that he's been dying to cut the rookie's hair ever since the Patriots selected him third overall.

However, following Winovich's performance during New England's 31-3 preseason victory against the Detroit Lions, Brady switched gears, commenting on one of the kid's IG posts, “Maybe You can keep your hair."

New England will celebrate their 2019 Super Bowl championship, and kick off their pursuit of another ring, on September 8, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first Sunday night football game of the season.