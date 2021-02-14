This past week, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took part in their Super Bowl parade following a huge victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of doing a typical parade through the streets, the Bucs decided to do everything out on the water, and it's clear that the Bucs players were having the time of their lives while partying on their boats.

Brady was particularly in a good mood, and at one point, he could be seen chucking the Lombardi trophy off of his boat and into the hands of a teammate. While many loved this, some people aren't too appreciative of the gesture. For instance, Lorrain Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs - the designer of the trophy - spoke out against Brady and how what he did was disrespectful.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Grohs said via Fox. “I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it’s such an honor, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s. And it takes a lot of hard work.”

Considering Grohs has a personal connection to the trophy, it's easy to see why she would feel that way. However, it's clear that the Bucs players were only doing it in good fun, and we sincerely doubt any offense was done on purpose.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

