Tom Brady celebrated his 42nd birthday yesterday and now, he will get to celebrate again as he was given a stamp of approval from the New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl-champion is on the last year of his contract even though he plans to play until he is 45. Well, Brady doesn't have to worry about his situation any longer as according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brady and the Patriots have agreed to a contract extension. What's interesting here is that the details of the contract have not yet been revealed, although it is believed that it is a short term deal of either one to two years.

Just last week, Brady opened up about his contract situation and how he would be more than happy to come back to the Patriots if they let him.

"I've had such a great experience over a lot of years, and I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000. I play for a great coach, coach [Bill] Belichick, and [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and I have a great relationship. I love [owner] Mr. [Robert] Kraft and his family," Brady explained. "We've had incredible success. So hopefully we can keep it going."

With an extension done, it's clear the Patriots will continue to be a problem for some time now.