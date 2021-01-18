Tom Brady and Drew Brees are two of the most legendary quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. Brady has six Super Bowls while Brees only has one, although they are both at the top when it comes to total passing yards and touchdowns. At a combined age of 85, these players have been around for over 20 years now, and on Sunday, they got to play against each other in the NFC Divisional Round. In the end, Brady and the Bucs won 30-20, in what many believe was Brees' last ever game.

Following the match, Brady made sure to show some respect to Brees as the two met on the field, surrounding by Brees' children. The two had a spirited talk about football and what life might be like after all is said and done. From there, Brady threw a touchdown pass to Brees' son, which was certainly a touching moment.

Now, Brady will get to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. This will be yet another battle for the ages and if Brady wins, he will be headed to his 10th Super Bowl, which would be a massive achievement.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images