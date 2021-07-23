Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hard to predict last season as no one knew what version of Brady we would be getting. After a shaky start to the season, the Buccaneers came into their own and quickly became one of the best teams in the entire league. From there, Brady led his team to the Super Bowl where they blew out the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9. This win gave Brady his seventh Super Bowl title and at this point, it is impossible to dispute he's the GOAT.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers were given their Super Bowl rings and as you can see in the video below obtained by TMZ, these are some incredible pieces. Jason of Beverly Hills is the man responsible for these rings and as you can see, there are 319 diamonds to commemorate the final score of the Super Bowl. From there, the ring even opens up to reveal a miniature version of Raymond James Stadium.

Every single player on the Buccaneers was hyped about the new ring and it is very easy to see why. For a lot of these guys, this is their first-ever championship and when you get some hardware like this, it is always incredibly special.

As for Brady, he told his teammates that he is already looking forward to getting his eighth ring and that new hardware is always what is at the top of his mind when he gets his most recent rings.

Heading into this season, the Buccaneers are favorites to repeat and if Brady can bring back that magic from last year, then there is no doubt an eighth title is on the horizon.

