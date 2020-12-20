mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TOKYO'S REVENGE Delivers Melodic New EP "lilium"

Alexander Cole
December 20, 2020 11:31
lilium
TOKYO'S REVENGE

TOKYO'S REVENGE returns with a brand new 4-track EP.


TOKYO'S REVENGE went viral earlier this year and since then, he has been steadily dropping new music as a way to introduce music listeners to his craft. So far, fans have noticed that he has a unique emo rock vibe, all while merging that sound with some of the more contemporary sounds we hear in rap today. Now, TOKYO's REVENGE is back, this time with a four-track EP called "lilium" which is a nice little taste test of his sound.

The EP itself is only about nine minutes long which means it is incredibly easy to digest. There are some dope tracks here including "nothinglastsforever" although many will be gravitating towards the track "sorry" which contains a feature from 24kGoldn who has one of the biggest songs of the year in "Mood." 

Check out the EP below and let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Tracklist:

1. nothinglastsforever
2. sorry! (ft. 24kGoldn)
3. savior ((ft. ZEDSU & TheHxliday)
4. insomnia

