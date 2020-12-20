TOKYO'S REVENGE & 24kGoldn Link Up On New Track "sorry!"

TOKYO'S REVENGE has been going viral all throughout 2020 and fans are excited about his brand of emo trap bangers. The artist adds a melodic flare to his music all while delivering some acoustic instrumentals that will have you in your feelings. On Friday, he dropped his "lilium" EP, and one of the standouts is a track called "sorry!" which features "Mood" rapper 24kGoldn.

24kGoldn starts out the track on the chorus which is then followed up by some braggadocios bars from TOKYO'S REVENGE. It's immediately apparent here that the artists have great chemistry, and it all makes for a sonically interesting record that will get fans excited.

You can give this track a spin below. Also, make sure to let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tokyo done fucked up the game

Switched up, new Cartier

Married to the money, man, I should've went and got a motherfuckin' wedding ring

Man, I put that on everything