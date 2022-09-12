As we all know, there are debates constantly being had on social media, and recently, Tokyo Vanity posed a question that had tongues wagging. The rapper and Love & Hip Hop star shared a video online where she detailed a story about her brother. According to Tokyo, her brother met a woman that he liked and they had been communicating, but Tokyo felt as if it was her duty to tell him that the woman he was talking to was born male. The brother was said to have asked the woman if that was the truth, and she said no. However, Tokyo claims she's lying and now the woman wants to fight her.

Tokyo questioned if she was wrong in the situation and it launched a conversation about what social media users would do if it were their sibling, and it all eventually landed on the desk of the See The Thing Is podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyo__vanity)

The hosts also discussed the story, saying that it was wrong for Tokyo to reveal the information because she didn't give the woman the opportunity to speak for herself and it could have been a dangerous situation. After condemning the rapper's actions and stating that it was none of Tokyo's business, Tokyo reacted to the podcast by saying they needed to watch her whole video and not just a clip. She added, "[And] the other girl y'all gotta know I'll bat tf out one of y'all I don't even play with y'all like that."

In a separate video, Tokyo also claimed that the podcast was "clout chasing" and continued to threaten to "bat tf out yall," and in response, host Bridget Kelly defended the platform.

"Soo you posted a video ON THE INTERNET asking if you were wrong and now you're salty that people who don't know you disagree with you ON THE INTERNET?" wrote the singer. "Girl beat it, you shouldn't kept your brother's personal business offline if this was about protecting him. The entirety of the clip is transphobic af and tone deaf."

Kelly added, "Black trans women get killed for being honest about their truths and rather than go to the source you outed her for the sake of social media engagement [straight-faced emoji]."

Reactions to this have been mixed, as some agree with the podcasters while others say they would definitely tell their sibling. Swipe below to check it out.