After weeks of being bombarded with news about the case involving Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenners, a resolution has come. We previously reported that Chyna's $100 million lawsuit against the famed family ended after the court ruled in the Kardashians' favor, but according to Chyna's mother, the battle is far from over.

Tokyo Toni has been vocal throughout this legal process, especially once the trial was underway. There were reports that she was asked to leave the courtroom and in videos shared on social media, Toni seemed to take issue with not only the Kardashian-Jenners but the judge presiding over the trial, as well.



Arnold Turner / Stringer / Getty Images

After the verdict was shared, Tokyo Toni revealed that the appeal process will be launched in the coming days.

"It's a FIGHT ITS OKAY!!! A fight is a fight!!" Toni reportedly wrote on Instagram. "Chyna is a Boss like her momma ' Lol ' ROUND 1!!! Chuckles ---- NO BUCKLE/We riding [strong arm emoji] MILE EVERYONE ' it's going to be okay'!!!" Although Toni and Chyna have had their differences—some that played out on reality television—Toni stands ten toes down for her daughter.

"Life gots on ' Appeal coming ' Chyna again for the [gold medal] win!" Toni added. "She duck walked them still!!! Powerful moves and A QUEEN doing it!!"

During the trial, Chyna faced off against several accusations of violence from the Kardashian-Jenners. Family members testified that she threatened to "kill" Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian claimed she pointed an unloaded gun at him and attempted to strangle him with a phone cord, and Kylie told the court that Chyna attacked Tyga, the father of her son, with a knife.