Swimming caps designed for natural black hair created by a black-owned brand will not be allowed at the Olympics TMZ reports.

The hats, made by the company Soul Cap, have been rejected by the International Swimming Federation (Fina) for use during the olympics, citing: “the athletes competing at the International events never used, neither require to use caps of such size and configuration," adding the caps deviate from "the nature form of the head.”

Soul Cap, created in 2017, is a company that designs swimming caps specifically for natural hair in order for athletes to compete easily without struggling with cap size or the threat of damaging their hair. Following the decision to not be allowed at the olympics, Soul Cap released a statement explaining their disappointment and what it means for inclusivity within the sport.

"We hoped to further our work for diversity in swimming by having our swim caps certified for competition, so swimmers at any level don't have to choose between the sport they love and their hair."

Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel already called out what she says is racism in the sport. Last year she said, "I think that my journey in the sport of swimming as a Black woman has been one with many trials and tribulations," adding, "It's very obvious that it's rooted in the thinking that Black people can't swim, shouldn't swim or can't be successful in the sport of swimming," she continued. "I've gotten responses like that. I've gotten laughed at when I've told people I swim...Swimming is what I love to do, and I'm not going to let someone stand in my way."

