A ban has been placed on protests and political messaging at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which includes any apparel that contains "Black Lives Matter" or "BLM" logos. Multiple reports confirm that participating athletes will not be allowed to Black Lives Matter apparel during the duration of the Games.

The Associated Press reports that BLM slogans will be allowed during other parts of the Olympics, including during interviews, press conferences, and team meetings, but athletes will be banned from protesting through their clothing. If the messaging is used by athletes during the ceremony, on the podium, or during competition, they could be subject to punishment from the IOC.



Al Bello/Getty Images

Previously, we saw heavy political messaging during the NBA Finals, which took place inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida. Many teams kneeled during the National Anthem and protested before and after games. The league also had prominent Black Lives Matter messaging on the court and on official apparel.

The IOC reports that the decision to ban political messaging during the Games was made after a majority of athletes deemed it an appropriate choice. "A very clear majority of athletes said that they think it's not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views on the field of play, at the official ceremonies or at the podium," said IOC Athletes Commission chief Kirsty Coventry. "So our recommendation is to preserve the podium, field of play and official ceremonies from any kind of protest or demonstrations or acts perceived as such."

What do you think about this decision?



Justin Berl/Getty Images

[via]