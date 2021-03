Tokyo Jetz Taps Jackboy For "Cancel Culture" Track "YAK"

It's a time of celebration for Tokyo Jetz and her Grand Hustle Camp. On Friday (March 19), the rapper released her latest album Cancel Culture, a name that seems to respond to her previous controversy that landed her in trouble with the public last year. After apologizing and moving forward, Tokyo hit the studio hard as she penned the 14 tracks that landed on the album including the Jackboy-assisted song "YAK."

T.I. may have a bit of "cancel culture" on his heels at the moment, but he took a minute to express how proud he is of Tokyo Jetz completing and releasing her album. "Maaaaan my lil sis ain't Buuull$**ttin' wit y'all this year!!!" the Grand Hustle CEO wrote on Instagram. "Truly am Proud of you Lil sis.... you went there a lot and came a looong way to get where you are. Goes to show... Every storm runs out of rain. You stayed solid & endured. You deserve it ALL‼️"

Stream Tokyo Jetz's "YAK" featuring Jackboy and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

І dоnе rаn uр а lіl bаg оn ѕоmе rар ѕh*t

Ð trарреd lіkе а d*kе аnd уоu knоw І’ll еаt а rар b*tсh

Рау f*ck а n*ggа twо tіmеѕ, rеѕt in pеасе tо 2-3

Dоn’t truѕt nоnе оf thеѕе b*tсhеѕ

Кісkеd hеr оut ѕhе саll mе Вruсе Lее