Tokyo Jetz Prepares Her Own Stimulus Pack With "Respect"

Grand Hustle Records artist Tokyo Jetz is officially making her mark on this quarantine by releasing some new music.

The proud mother has officially come through with some vibes to hold her fans over, dropping "Respect" from a new pack arriving soon. "Respect" will be packaged alongside three other songs on the Stimulus Pack. Her mentor T.I. is expected to feature on the project.

Already, "Respect" has started to garner a buzz online, prompting fans and artists alike to submit their own entries to the #CarChronicles challenge, freestyling to the record in the whip.

Alongside the official single, Tokyo Jetz also facilitated remixes by uploading the instrumental to her SoundCloud.

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Must think that I'm a joke

You must think that I'm a game, boy

Like you gon' drive me crazy

You all out your fuckin' lane, boy