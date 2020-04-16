mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tokyo Jetz Prepares Her Own Stimulus Pack With "Respect"

Alex Zidel
April 16, 2020 13:57
20 Views
00
0
Grand Hustle/EMPIREGrand Hustle/EMPIRE
Grand Hustle/EMPIRE

Respect
Tokyo Jetz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tokyo Jetz releases a brand new single called "Respect."


Grand Hustle Records artist Tokyo Jetz is officially making her mark on this quarantine by releasing some new music.

The proud mother has officially come through with some vibes to hold her fans over, dropping "Respect" from a new pack arriving soon. "Respect" will be packaged alongside three other songs on the Stimulus Pack. Her mentor T.I. is expected to feature on the project.

Already, "Respect" has started to garner a buzz online, prompting fans and artists alike to submit their own entries to the #CarChronicles challenge, freestyling to the record in the whip. 

Alongside the official single, Tokyo Jetz also facilitated remixes by uploading the instrumental to her SoundCloud.

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Must think that I'm a joke
You must think that I'm a game, boy
Like you gon' drive me crazy
You all out your fuckin' lane, boy

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  20
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Tokyo Jetz new song new music respect
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tokyo Jetz Prepares Her Own Stimulus Pack With "Respect"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject