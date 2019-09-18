mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tokyo Jetz Honors Her New Born With "Amir"

Aron A.
September 18, 2019 19:37
114 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Amir
Tokyo Jetz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tokyo Jetz is back with her new song.


Tokyo Jetz sparked headlines earlier this year when she revealed that she was pregnant. She recently gave birth to her son and in honor of him, she's returned with a brand new single titled, "Amir." Amir is Tokyo's firstborn child so there's no doubt that it marks a significant moment in her life as she experiences motherhood for the first time. On her new song, she vividly describes all of the emotions she's experienced since giving birth. She opens up about the difficulties of being pregnant for nine months, including the effects its had on her emotionally, physically, and professionally. However, after going through her pregnancy and meeting her baby boy for the first time, she counts her blessings for being able to be a mother to her child.

Peep the song below

Quotable Lyrics
Love so unconditional, I'm like, 'For you, I will'
Let my life on the line, that's just what it is
See, God had send me an angel, how I'm supposed to thank him
The cards was dealt for me to play with, why would I change 'em?

Tokyo Jetz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  114
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tokyo Jetz motherhood
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tokyo Jetz Honors Her New Born With "Amir"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject