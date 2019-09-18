Tokyo Jetz Honors Her New Born With "Amir"

Tokyo Jetz sparked headlines earlier this year when she revealed that she was pregnant. She recently gave birth to her son and in honor of him, she's returned with a brand new single titled, "Amir." Amir is Tokyo's firstborn child so there's no doubt that it marks a significant moment in her life as she experiences motherhood for the first time. On her new song, she vividly describes all of the emotions she's experienced since giving birth. She opens up about the difficulties of being pregnant for nine months, including the effects its had on her emotionally, physically, and professionally. However, after going through her pregnancy and meeting her baby boy for the first time, she counts her blessings for being able to be a mother to her child.

Peep the song below

Quotable Lyrics

Love so unconditional, I'm like, 'For you, I will'

Let my life on the line, that's just what it is

See, God had send me an angel, how I'm supposed to thank him

The cards was dealt for me to play with, why would I change 'em?