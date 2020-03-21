mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TOKiMONSTA Releases New Project "Oasis Nocturno" Ft. EARTHGANG, Jean Deaux & More

Aron A.
March 20, 2020 20:37
Oasis Nocturno
Tokimonsta

Tokimonsta unleashes her brand new project, "Oasis Nocturno."


TOKiMONSTA returns with her fourth studio album, Oasis Nocturno. In the last few months, she's unleashed a few singles off of the project such as "Fried For The Night" with Dreamville's EarthGang as well as "One Day" ft. Bibi Bourelly and Jean Doux. Laced with twelve tracks in total, TOKiMONSTA also enlists Drew Love, Dumbfoundead, Sunni Colon, Van Jess, and Rosehardt for assistance on the project. She immerses the listener into an atmospheric electronica world with her production on Oasis Nocturno.

Peep her new project below and check out the tracklist. 

  1. Love That Never
  2. One Day (feat. Bibi Bourelly & Jean Deaux)
  3. Get Me Some (feat. Drew Love & Dumbfoundead)
  4. Renter's Anthem
  5. Up and Out
  6. Fried for the Night (feat. EARTHGANG)
  7. Phases (feat. Sunni Colón)
  8. Come and Go (feat. VanJess)
  9. To be Remote
  10. House of Dal
  11. Higher Hopes (feat. Rosehardt)
  12. For My Eternal, Oh Dream My Treasure
