TOKiMONSTA Releases New Project "Oasis Nocturno" Ft. EARTHGANG, Jean Deaux & More

TOKiMONSTA returns with her fourth studio album, Oasis Nocturno. In the last few months, she's unleashed a few singles off of the project such as "Fried For The Night" with Dreamville's EarthGang as well as "One Day" ft. Bibi Bourelly and Jean Doux. Laced with twelve tracks in total, TOKiMONSTA also enlists Drew Love, Dumbfoundead, Sunni Colon, Van Jess, and Rosehardt for assistance on the project. She immerses the listener into an atmospheric electronica world with her production on Oasis Nocturno.

Peep her new project below and check out the tracklist.