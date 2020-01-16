TOKiMONSTA & EarthGang Get "Fried For The Night" In Trippy Visual

Dreamville's EarthGang has been busy. The Atlanta duo kick off their Welcome To Mirrorland Tour with Mick Jenkins on Thursday, the same day that their label releases the anticipated Revenge of the Dreamers III Deluxe Edition. Recently, EarthGang shared their Reason-assisted single "Still Up," a revered collaboration between Dreamville and acclaimed label, Top Dawg Entertainment.

EarthGang also linked up with Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and creative visionary TOKiMONSTA on her track "Fried For The Night." The artists dropped off the Romain Laurent-directed visual that features a surreal technicolor landscape depicting TOKiMONSTA and EarthGang experiencing a psychedelic trip at a house party in the Hills.

The track is said to be featured on TOKiMONSTA's forthcoming project Oasis Nocturno that's slated for release on March 20. TOKiMONSTA spoke about how it was"pure magic" working with EarthGang, adding, "Everyone has a moment where they feel fried and burnt, but what about those moments you feel fried and turnt? EARTHGANG brought their special magic to the studio and we made something otherworldly. This song is dedicated to those psychedelic moments where our reality opens up a new point of view." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't make no promises, least I'm honest

I know I'm always gon' change my mind

I know 2020 come with hindsight

I know the blind keep leadin' the blind

Like, what we gon' do? Sh*t, what we gon' do?

Then what we gon' do? Y'all live in a loop