Token Shares "Pink Is Better" Featuring Rico Nasty, Benny The Butcher, JID & More

On his latest project, Pink Is Better, 23-year-old Token delivers 18 tracks and a handful of features that prove he's off to a great start for 2022.

The Boston-born recording artist linked up with Rico Nasty on "High Heels," Benny The Butcher on "Amsterdam," JID on "Boom," Digital Nas and SAINT LYOR on "I Can't Help," as well as Lil Skies on "IOD."

"The story of Pink Is Better has a lot of ideas and feelings to unravel," the recording artist wrote on Instagram last week, ahead of his new project's arrival. "My last project, Between Somewhere, I was never able to put physical copies online. This is something I always regretted because I remember being in third grade and getting Eminem's Relapse CD as a gift, and reading through the entire booklet.

Token continued, "as a nine-year-old, it helped me understand the project more. In the PIB CD booklet, I have given context to each song along with what I was going through during each song's creation."

Have you streamed Pink Is Better yet? If yes, tell us which feature is your favourite in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. A Little Different

2. Caught on Camera

3. High Heels (feat. Rico Nasty)

4. HOT!

5. Not Love

6. Sip

7. Be Happy

8. WHITE TURNS RED

9. Struck Gold

10. Amsterdam (feat. Benny The Butcher)

11. Chit Chat

12. Boom (feat. JID)

13. ROUND OF APPLAUSE

14. Best Highs

15. I Can't Help (feat. Digital Nas & SAINT LYOR)

16. IOD (feat. Lil Skies)

17. Pink

18. Thank God