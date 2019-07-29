Token Shares Madden NFL 20 Soundtrack Selection "No Game"

Boston-bred emcee Token touches down with another heater as he arrives on his latest "No Game" offering.

The addictive new track is crafted for the Madden NFL 20 soundtrack, a collaboration that Toaken previously hinted at on his last "Run It Back" track with the lyrics: "I just got a cheque from a video game/Bitch, I don’t even know how to play."

It marks the first time that Token hops over a Take A Daytrip-crafted backdrop and it, quite honestly, makes for a perfect match as Token lays down a usual package of assurance with distinctive delivery marking he spot on this one. Get into the sticky new cut down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Thirty thousand in the pocket no change, okay

I might pass the ball but this is no game, okay

All my girls, they love and hate me the same, okay

So when I die, it ain't gon' be from old age