Token, Rico Nasty Team Up On "High Heels"

Token, hailing from Boston, has long been known as a fast rapper. Like Busta Rhymes, Twista or Eminem on "Rap God," the Between Somewhere rapper seemingly rapped as fast as possible, as much as possible.

"High Heels", the rapper's new track with Rico Nasty, is a definite change in pace.

Starting with a more-reserved hook and flowing into a pair of braggadocious verses, Token raps in a way few have heard him and tells the story of being under-21 trying to hide in the club and the perils of taking rap life and bringing it back to the big-city-with-small-town-tendencies capital of Massachusetts.

Rico Nasty, fresh off her impressive and powerful NPR Tiny Desk Concert, slides in and immediately takes over the song with a zany verse bouncing over a bass-heavy instrumental and adds a dimension few Token records have ever seen.

Coupled with visuals featuring a near-orgy in a white-pillared room, Token and Nasty walking the grounds with a horse and a closing scene featuring radio static and the two rappers grimacing menacingly at the camera, "High Heels" is unlike the majority of the Boston rapper's music and is a positive sign of what's to come on his upcoming album Pink Is Better.

