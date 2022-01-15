mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Token Links With J.I.D On "Boom" From "Pink Is Better"

Erika Marie
January 15, 2022 01:46
Boom
Token Feat. J.I.D

The Boston-born rapper and the Dreamville hitmaker complement one another on this standout track.


As reactions to Token's Pink Is Better continue to roll in, we're shining a light on one of the Boston rapper's standout collaborations. Pink Is Better arrived as an 18-track project that boasted features from Rico Nasty, Benny The Butcher, Lil Skies, J.I.D, and more. The Dreamville star appeared on "Boom" where he delivered a clever verse that has kept the track on repeat for fans who can't get enough of J.I.D.

"The story of Pink Is Better has a lot of ideas and feelings to unravel," said Token. "My last project 'Between Somewhere' I was never able to put physical copies online. This is something I always regretted because I remember being in 3rd grade and getting Eminem's 'Relapse' CD as a gift, and reading through the entire booklet."

"As a 9 year old, it helped me understand the project more," he continued. "In the 'PIB' CD booklet, I have given context to each song along with what I was going through during each song's creation."Stream "Boom" and let us know your thoughts on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

'Fore they tore my tag, she thought it was a taser
I don't know karate, so I must be ca-razy
N*gga what’s crackin', what's poppin', what's cravin'
If you cross my dog, n*gga been barkin' all day and
I keep a K9, it got the power like Kanan

