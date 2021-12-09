mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Token Enlists Lil Skies For Intense New Single "IOD"

Taylor McCloud
December 09, 2021 17:51
1.2K Views
64
9
Never Too DifferentNever Too Different
Never Too Different

IOD
Token Feat. Lil Skies

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Token and Lil Skies address the dangers of addiction on "IOD"


Back in September, Boston rapper Token enlisted Rico Nasty for a new single titled "High Heels," and showed a side of himself rap fans hadn't seen before.

Where he previously had hung his hat on rapping as fast as possible at every given opportunity, "High Heels" was a pleasant change of pace, and a seemingly positive preview of his forthcoming record, Pink Is Better


Unfortunately, Pink Is Better was delayed until January, 2002. However, Token came back with a solid consolation—a new single with Lil Skies. 

Releasing "IOD" today (December 9), Token continues to showcase his evolution as an artist, and with the help of Skies, addresses the dangers of addiction and his complicated relationship with substances and love. Rapping over fast-paced production with heavy drum patterns, Token and Lil Skies trade verses and navigate around a powerful hook as they detail the ways they replace emotions with consumption, and ponder the potential effects their respective lifestyles may have in the future. 

Quotable Lyrics

And I been waking up so different, no ambition to leave home
Liquor hit a little different when you sip it on your own
Got a couple homies worried, I ain’t picking up the phone
Funny thing is when I hide, I’m the one who get exposed

 

Token
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  4
  9
  1.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Token Lil Skies new music new track new song new single
9 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Token Enlists Lil Skies For Intense New Single "IOD"
64
9
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject