When you order a personalized birthday cake from someplace like Walmart, you expect them to come through with the right name on the cake. Or, at least they won't insult your child on their big day. Birthdays are really important to some people when you're growing up. As you get older, they can become a little bit more of a hassle but for the most part, kids wait twelve months at a time to see what they'll receive on their day of birth, creating lists and craving some delicious cake. As noted by Complex, one child was left with a frown on her big day as Elizabeth Jones, a 2-year-old from Missouri, received a Walmart cake that said "Happy Birthday Loser" instead of her name.

The photo of her reaction has gone viral with so many people cracking up over the flub. Melin Jones, the girl's mother, spoke to People about the mistake that happened last year. "I was a little shocked, but after a few seconds, I couldn’t stop laughing. I had no clue they got it wrong. I was in a hurry and it seemed like a simple enough request. I wasn’t really expecting anything to be wrong with it."

The little girl's nickname is "Lizard" and while communicating the order, which was supposed to read "Happy Birthday Lizard," the employee likely heard the wrong name. Jones originally shared the photos when it happened but took them down after she feared that the employee would be fired.

"Apparently she heard me wrong. I was pissed then but man it’s funny now. The picture of my daughter looking at the cake kills me every time," said Jones. "She ended up getting a new cake and I ate every bit of that loser cake."

At least there's a happy ending!