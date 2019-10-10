Todd Gurley has been considered to be one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past few seasons but this year, there have been questions as to whether or not he can continue being an effective player in the league. After suffering an injury at the tail end of last season, Gurley experienced some troubles during the playoffs and wasn't being used as often or as effectively. During the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, Gurley was practically nowhere to be found and reports started to circulate that he had arthritis in his knee.

This season, Gurley has experienced more of the same as he simply hasn't been used as often. While he has shown some flashes of his old brilliance, there have been times where he just doesn't look the same. This is significant as today, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Gurley is currently day-to-day with a quad injury and didn't practice today.

There are no guarantees being made as to whether or not he will play this weekend but if the Rams want to win, they'll want Gurley present. The team has lost two straight games and is playing their divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers who just so happen to be undefeated.

Needless to say, things aren't going too well in Los Angeles.