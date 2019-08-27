Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic have been the best of friends in the NBA over the last few years. Last season, they were playing together on the Los Angeles Clippers and were traded together as part of a package deal to the Philadelphia 76ers. As members of the Sixers, Harris and Boban got to continue their bromance, although it came crashing down in the offseason. Harris re-signed with the Sixers, although Marjanovic moved on to the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent Q&A with The Athletic, Harris spoke about his relationship with Marjanovic but more specifically, spoke about Boban's role as a villain in John Wick 3: Parabellum. As you can imagine, Harris took the opportunity to clown Boban for his less than admirable acting abilities.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"The Athletic: Judge his acting debut for me. (Warning: “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” spoiler alert.) Harris: His fighting skills were crappy. He got beat bad. But like, he did good, though. I thought he did good. He was the first death in the movie. I was like, 'At least you died first, you know?'"

It's good to see Harris still having fun with his buddy even though they won't be able to play together next season. We're sure Boban will have something so say though once the Sixers play the Mavs. We can't imagine Marjanovic appreciates having his acting brought into question and he will surely be seeking some revenge, albeit friendly revenge at that.