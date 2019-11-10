mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TOBi Teams Up With Sango & Wax Roof On "Faces"

Milca P.
November 10, 2019 03:23
62 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Faces
TOBi Feat. Sango & Wax Roof

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

TOBi drops off a new track.


Last month, TOBi graced our ears with his "Beige" track, following up on this year's STILL debut album. Now, the Nigerian-Canadian rapper and singer has doubled back to share his newest "Faces" track. Teaming up with producers Sango and Wax Roof for the cut's backdrop, TOBi delivers on yet another smooth offering that finds him vacillating between life's thrills and introspective dips.

“When Sango sent me the beat, the words immediately manifested naturally and effortlessly because it was exactly what was on my mind, TOBi tells The FADERofthenew release. "I walk into so many different rooms and spaces that I’ve learned to deal with the unfamiliar faces by keeping myself grounded regardless of who I’m in front of.”

Quotable Lyrics

All these new faces 
Dead presidents and strangers 
Real ones gon make it 
Penthouse from basement 
God made you amazing 
Take time with you baby  

TOBi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  62
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
TOBi Sango Wax Roof Songs new music soul rnb
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS TOBi Teams Up With Sango & Wax Roof On "Faces"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject