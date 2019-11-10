TOBi Teams Up With Sango & Wax Roof On "Faces"

Last month, TOBi graced our ears with his "Beige" track, following up on this year's STILL debut album. Now, the Nigerian-Canadian rapper and singer has doubled back to share his newest "Faces" track. Teaming up with producers Sango and Wax Roof for the cut's backdrop, TOBi delivers on yet another smooth offering that finds him vacillating between life's thrills and introspective dips.

“When Sango sent me the beat, the words immediately manifested naturally and effortlessly because it was exactly what was on my mind, TOBi tells The FADERofthenew release. "I walk into so many different rooms and spaces that I’ve learned to deal with the unfamiliar faces by keeping myself grounded regardless of who I’m in front of.”

Quotable Lyrics



All these new faces

Dead presidents and strangers

Real ones gon make it

Penthouse from basement

God made you amazing

Take time with you baby