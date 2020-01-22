mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TOBi Taps The Game For Emotional Remix Of "City Blues"

Mitch Findlay
January 22, 2020 11:23
227 Views
The Game and TOBi unite for a reflective update to "City Blues."


Toronto's TOBi has been steadily rising through the ranks, making a few friends in high places. Recently, the singer joined Mozzy and Osbe Chill on The Game's Born 2 Rap track "Carmen Electra." Now, Game has come through to return the favor on a remix of "City Blues." Not that TOBi needed the assistance; off the bat, he sings his brand of Manchester City Blues with a wonderful display of range, his falsetto gliding over the piano. Over a smoky jazz-club arrangement, driven by a slick bassline and faint traces of a wailing sax, TOBi reflects on themes of misogyny and toxic relationships. 

While his verse remains the same as in the original version. The Game's presence makes for a crucial distinction. "You want to know why I'm happy I'm still alive, n***a," begins The Game. "Bout four five times I should have died, n***a." He proceeds to paint pictures, vivid in his depictions of Los Angeles chaos. A chaos to which one quickly becomes desensitized. "A dead body, that's' something to see," he muses. "How'd I end up by myself after travelling the world a hundred deep? I watched Bobby get shot in his face, I saw Lil Kurt intestines fall straight out his waist."

Quotable Lyrics

A dead body, that's' something to see,
How'd I end up by myself after travelling the world a hundred deep?
I watched Bobby get shot in his face
I saw Lil Kurt intestines fall straight out his waist

