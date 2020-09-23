mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TOBi Releases His Latest Single "Made Me Everything"

Aron A.
September 23, 2020 17:22
159 Views
00
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Made Me Everything
TOBi

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

TOBi unveils his uplifting new single, "Made Me Everything."


If you're feeling some type of way, TOBi's latest track, "Made Me Everything" will uplift your spirits by the time the track's done. The Toronto-bred rapper unveiled his latest single, along with a powerful visual shot in his hometown. The powerful horn section and bouncy flow blends with the soulful and liberating spirit of the record. 

"This is the first song that Alex Goose produced for me and we have so much more in the chamber. That soulful energy with a contemporary touch is what my music is about," TOBi said in a statement. "I’m bringing that feeling back for the kids to experience. It’s been a crazy year collectively and adding our personal lives into the mix makes it more complex. Then, we have the reopening of racial wounds in North America. It’s heavy stuff, so we create joy and find ways to smile and thrive through the pain. We are resilient. We got this.”

Quotable Lyrics
I touch down in New York
Eli Manning, boy
All my life, I got off on the 13th floor
Grateful for these blessings until I'm seeing plenty more

TOBi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  2
  159
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
TOBi
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS TOBi Releases His Latest Single "Made Me Everything"
00
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject