TOBi Reflects On Life & Relationships On "Shine"

TOBi has been gearing up for the release of his new project, Elements Vol. 1 over the past few weeks. Following the release of STILL+, he dropped off a few singles, starting with "Dollas And Cents" ft. Juls in anticipation of the project's release. With a release date set for Oct. 21st, the rapper dropped off his latest offering, "Shine" earlier this week. It's an introspective offering that finds TOBi reflecting on the process of growth and evolution as well as how one's personal progress could shift relationships.

"Shine is about holding people you love near even when you’re distant to allow growth in the relationship. It’s reflecting on the men or people we’re turning into while dealing with our fears and conquering our goals,” TOBi said in a statement.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pardon my steez, I'm just

Dottin' my I's, crossin' my t's

Me as a team

All I wanted was ice on my wrist

Then I got it with my heart on my sleeve

Zero degrees, yay