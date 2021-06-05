TOBi Radiates Summer Energy On "Don't Touch!"

TOBi's 2020 full release ELEMENTS Vol. 1 struck a chord with vibes R&B fans, and the 28-year-old Nigerian and Canadian singer is riding off that success in 2021. Following a few collaborations and remixes of tracks off his last album, TOBi is back with "Don't Touch!" This bouncy new track is sure to make it on to at least one of your Summer playlists, especially with KAYTRANADA and BADBADNOTGOOD's hand in the production.

The track is pure energy from the beat to the vocals. A relentless kick drives the song all the way throughout with a complimentary snare and light hi-hat pulsing in and out of the track. Lush distorted chords flood the song every four beats accompanied by faint bells that provide an instrumental foundation while keeping TOBi's voice the star of the song. Finally, an incredibly groovy bass line leads the verses and becomes more prominent in the chorus.

TOBi's vocals and melodies are simultaneously hypnotic and exciting. His rasp carries him seamlessly through heavily repeated lines and fast-paced verses so that there is never a dull moment.

The song stands to surely be another stand-out from the young singer. Check it out below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics

Who's that, who's that?

Real demolition man

My influencer's ain't got likes on their Instagram

But the moves they make just might break the Richter, man

Might fix your instrument