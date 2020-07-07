tobi lou Strikes Back On "Lingo Starr" EP

It's pointless to listen to tobi lou's new single release, which includes three songs in total, if you're not banging all three joints back-to-back. The Chicago-based artist is one of the most creative forces in the music industry and, on Lingo Starr, he's giving us a taste of what we've been missing for a minute.

The single release includes "Return of the Dragon," "Strikes Back," and "Drunken Master." However, given the nature of the drop, each song intertwines with the next seamlessly. They're made to be listened to at once.

Released via the Artclub imprint in collaboration with EMPIRE, Lingo Starr comes on the heels of tobi's single "Buff Baby" being certified Gold by the RIAA.

Listen to the new songs below.

Tracklist:

1. Lingo Starr: RETURN OF THE DRAGON

2. Lingo Starr: STRIKES BACK

3. Lingo Starr: DRUNKEN MASTER