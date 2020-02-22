mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

tobi lou Reworks "Hot Tub Time Machine" To Craft "Hot Tub Dream Machine"

Milca P.
February 22, 2020 17:56
27 Views
00
0
Artclub/EMPIREArtclub/EMPIRE
Artclub/EMPIRE

Hot Tub Dream Machine
Tobi Lou

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

tobi lou returns with an update.


Earlier this year, tobi lou popped out with this newest "Hot Tub Time Machine" track. The cut fell right into the batch of lou's more experimental sounds and served as a satisfying entry to introduce tobi lou's catalog to the new year. Now, the artist has returned with a new selection that, at first glance, appears to be the same song via his "Hot Tub Dream Machine" release.

This time around, however, listeners can hear slight changes in the track's lyrics, production, and the overall arrangement as Tobi opts for more intricate harmonies while also delivering on a music video to match the outing, courtesy of his preferred director Glassface. Per usual, the art doesn't disappoint and good ol' "kobe lou" can't miss.  

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna fall asleep, I don't wanna say good night
I don't wanna get too deep, I don't wanna slip your mind
I don't wanna get too, I don't wanna stay too high
I don't wanna say goodbye 

Tobi Lou
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  27
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tobi Lou new music Songs new song hot tub time machine hot tub dream machine glassface chicago midwest
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS tobi lou Reworks "Hot Tub Time Machine" To Craft "Hot Tub Dream Machine"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject