tobi lou Reworks "Hot Tub Time Machine" To Craft "Hot Tub Dream Machine"

Earlier this year, tobi lou popped out with this newest "Hot Tub Time Machine" track. The cut fell right into the batch of lou's more experimental sounds and served as a satisfying entry to introduce tobi lou's catalog to the new year. Now, the artist has returned with a new selection that, at first glance, appears to be the same song via his "Hot Tub Dream Machine" release.

This time around, however, listeners can hear slight changes in the track's lyrics, production, and the overall arrangement as Tobi opts for more intricate harmonies while also delivering on a music video to match the outing, courtesy of his preferred director Glassface. Per usual, the art doesn't disappoint and good ol' "kobe lou" can't miss.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna fall asleep, I don't wanna say good night

I don't wanna get too deep, I don't wanna slip your mind

I don't wanna get too, I don't wanna stay too high

I don't wanna say goodbye