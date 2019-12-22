mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

tobi lou Pays Homage To "Avatar" With "Uncle Iroh"

Milca P.
December 21, 2019 23:39
Artclub/EMPIRE
Artclub/EMPIRE

Uncle Iroh
Tobi Lou

tobi lou comes through with heat.


Per usual, tobi lou can do no wrong.

On a slow and steady rampage, he returns to bless our ears with yet another smooth and addictive selection as he arrives with "Uncle Iroh." The track's title is a clear reference to the fictional character from the Avatar animated series. As he reflects on his current success and yearns for greater heights, tobi gets candid about his need to b\find balance, alluding to Iroh's signature calm demeanor: "Ice coat, green tea, woah, Uncle Iroh."

This year, tobi wrapped up his first headlining North America tour, selling out every date and is set to head to Europe for a tightly packed run that will last throughout the entire month of January.

Enjoy "uncle Iroh" below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's that nigga, yeah six figure, I want like seven
The shit hit different, I'm high as Heaven
I just went missin', I need two seconds
The room keep spinnin'

 

Tobi Lou
Tobi Lou new music Songs uncle iroh
tobi lou Pays Homage To "Avatar" With "Uncle Iroh"
