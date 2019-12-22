tobi lou Pays Homage To "Avatar" With "Uncle Iroh"

Per usual, tobi lou can do no wrong.

On a slow and steady rampage, he returns to bless our ears with yet another smooth and addictive selection as he arrives with "Uncle Iroh." The track's title is a clear reference to the fictional character from the Avatar animated series. As he reflects on his current success and yearns for greater heights, tobi gets candid about his need to b\find balance, alluding to Iroh's signature calm demeanor: "Ice coat, green tea, woah, Uncle Iroh."

This year, tobi wrapped up his first headlining North America tour, selling out every date and is set to head to Europe for a tightly packed run that will last throughout the entire month of January.

Enjoy "uncle Iroh" below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's that nigga, yeah six figure, I want like seven

The shit hit different, I'm high as Heaven

I just went missin', I need two seconds

The room keep spinnin'