Tobi Lou Opens Up His Dreambook On "Live on Ice"

Devin Ch
August 03, 2019 12:03
Live on Ice
Tobi Lou

Tobi Lou skirts all over the map on his extensive 21-song project, "Live on Ice."


The deeply-imaginative Tobi Lou is upon us with an extensive 21-song effort, which includes a surprise of a bonus cut at the very end. You can thank a recent awakening, as Tobi said himself in a press release (issued last week) - for the vulnerability that's come upon him in recent months. Sure, Tobi Lou was never one to take the open road with overbearing guidelines. At 30 years of age, Tobi is deceivingly older than he appears at first sight. But that's just it: his wiseness is enveloped in a series of punch love vignettes, in the mold of Joji, but far more rap-centric, and a whole lot more ethereal in focus. Don't believe me, see for yourself.

Live On Ice

1. 100 Degrees
2. Waterboy
3. I Was Sad Last Night I'm OK Now
4. Sometimes I Ignore You Too
5. That Old Nu-Nu (feat. Erica Rene)
6. My Party
7. 8702
8. Deserve It (feat. Rockie Fresh)
9. Smiling at My Phone
10. Delete My # Baby
11. Berlin/Westside
12. Cheap Vacations (feat. Facer)
13. Looped Up (feat. Vernon)
14. Favorite Substitute (feat. Ryan Destiny)
15. Humpty Dumpty
16. Like My Mom
17. Orange Reprise (feat. Lejkeys)
18. Theme Music
19. Crying in the Club
20. Ice Cream Girl
21. 17cg (Bonus Track)

Tobi Lou Mixtapes new music chicago Rockie Fresh
