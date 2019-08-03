Tobi Lou Opens Up His Dreambook On "Live on Ice"

The deeply-imaginative Tobi Lou is upon us with an extensive 21-song effort, which includes a surprise of a bonus cut at the very end. You can thank a recent awakening, as Tobi said himself in a press release (issued last week) - for the vulnerability that's come upon him in recent months. Sure, Tobi Lou was never one to take the open road with overbearing guidelines. At 30 years of age, Tobi is deceivingly older than he appears at first sight. But that's just it: his wiseness is enveloped in a series of punch love vignettes, in the mold of Joji, but far more rap-centric, and a whole lot more ethereal in focus. Don't believe me, see for yourself.

Live On Ice

1. 100 Degrees

2. Waterboy

3. I Was Sad Last Night I'm OK Now

4. Sometimes I Ignore You Too

5. That Old Nu-Nu (feat. Erica Rene)

6. My Party

7. 8702

8. Deserve It (feat. Rockie Fresh)

9. Smiling at My Phone

10. Delete My # Baby

11. Berlin/Westside

12. Cheap Vacations (feat. Facer)

13. Looped Up (feat. Vernon)

14. Favorite Substitute (feat. Ryan Destiny)

15. Humpty Dumpty

16. Like My Mom

17. Orange Reprise (feat. Lejkeys)

18. Theme Music

19. Crying in the Club

20. Ice Cream Girl

21. 17cg (Bonus Track)

