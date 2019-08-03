Tobi Lou Kindly Wants His Digits Deleted On "Delete My # Baby"

Tobi Lou comes through with the good vibes on the song "Delete My # Baby." The best part of its track, aside from its relaxing ambiance and the honeydew vocals which accompany Tobi Lou in the background, is the unexpected transition in the middle of the song. The latter almost feels timely and brings an even more pleasurable experience to our auditory senses. Clearly, Tobi Lou knows exactly what to do to get you in a good mood. A set of bars are thrown here and there, but these are just additions to an already great track. Definitely a good take from Tobi Lou's most recent project which hints at his artistic versatility as well.

The joint stems from Tobi Lou's most recent musical output, Live On Ice. The project itself is well-rounded with an array of different sounds, a few collaborations, memorable bars, and a noticeable vulnerability. The project is mature and reflects on years of garnered wisdom translated through music.

Quotable Lyrics

Hopped out the shower fresh, like a dollar bill

Messing up your hair 'cause I don't got no chill

Fake it 'til you make it, nah, I'ma keep it real

She told me go fish, shoot and swish, Kendall Gill