Tobi Lou Is "WIDE Open"

Nigerian-American song maker Tobi Lou is back with a new single for the fall. "WIDE Open" is a love song, a statement to the emotion and the feelings that it intensifies. This melodic and fun single has Lou describing feels of infatuation that push him to the point of vulnerability. A lovely guitar and majestic synths make the beat feel like a dream. "WIDE Open" is a single that deserves to be in your playlist ASAP.

"WIDE Open" reminds listeners of something from the early 2000s. It just has the vibe of that era when it comes to R&B tunes. The single is the first off his upcoming project Non-Parrishable. You can pre-order the project now on Apple Music.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm wide open like a receiver

Pass me that, you know I won't miss

Catch it like a golden retriever

I grab anything that you dish (Dish)