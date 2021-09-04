mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tobi Lou Is "WIDE Open"

Karlton Jahmal
September 04, 2021 10:24
119 Views
00
0
Tobi LouTobi Lou
Tobi Lou

WIDE Open
tobi lou

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Love can have you feeling vulnerable.


Nigerian-American song maker Tobi Lou is back with a new single for the fall. "WIDE Open" is a love song, a statement to the emotion and the feelings that it intensifies. This melodic and fun single has Lou describing feels of infatuation that push him to the point of vulnerability. A lovely guitar and majestic synths make the beat feel like a dream. "WIDE Open" is a single that deserves to be in your playlist ASAP. 

"WIDE Open" reminds listeners of something from the early 2000s. It just has the vibe of that era when it comes to R&B tunes. The single is the first off his upcoming project Non-Parrishable. You can pre-order the project now on Apple Music. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm wide open like a receiver
Pass me that, you know I won't miss
Catch it like a golden retriever
I grab anything that you dish (Dish)

tobi lou wide open
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tobi Lou Is "WIDE Open"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject