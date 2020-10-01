mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tobi Lou Is Still Paying Off His "Student Loans" In New Single

Dre D.
October 01, 2020 10:17
26 Views
00
0
Artclub / EMPIREArtclub / EMPIRE
Artclub / EMPIRE

Student Loans
Tobi Lou

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Chicago rapper drops off a new single ahead of his upcoming album "Parrish Blue."


Chicago's Tobi Lou has been prolific all 2020, dropping a stream of singlesplenty of guest verses, and even an EP just to keep the ball rolling after having his single "Buff Baby" certified Gold back in July.

For someone that started making music during the offseason in the midst of a budding professional baseball career, the way he is able to channel his focus into his creative output is impressive.

After announcing a new albumParrish Blue, with the vague release date of "October 2020," the artist returns with a brand new single titled "Student Loans."

He attacks an ethereal beat from producer Ktwicebeats with precision, inflecting his flexible flow with melody as he earnestly croons "I keep getting stuck in this room/I keep looking up at the moon."

You can stream "Student Loans" below or on your streaming platform of choice. Are you feeling the Chicago native's latest vibes? Let us know in the comments below. 

Quotable Lyrics

Shit was harder than a cinderblock
Cinderella with the flip flops
N****s still chasing waterfalls
Too many damn close calls
Mind racing like a Nascar
Zoom zoom right past y'all
I came up with the change up
They was hitting on a fastball

Tobi Lou
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  26
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Tobi Lou tobi lou chicago new music new song ktwicebeats parrish blue
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tobi Lou Is Still Paying Off His "Student Loans" In New Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject