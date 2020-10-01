Tobi Lou Is Still Paying Off His "Student Loans" In New Single

Chicago's Tobi Lou has been prolific all 2020, dropping a stream of singles, plenty of guest verses, and even an EP just to keep the ball rolling after having his single "Buff Baby" certified Gold back in July.

For someone that started making music during the offseason in the midst of a budding professional baseball career, the way he is able to channel his focus into his creative output is impressive.

After announcing a new album, Parrish Blue, with the vague release date of "October 2020," the artist returns with a brand new single titled "Student Loans."

He attacks an ethereal beat from producer Ktwicebeats with precision, inflecting his flexible flow with melody as he earnestly croons "I keep getting stuck in this room/I keep looking up at the moon."

You can stream "Student Loans" below or on your streaming platform of choice. Are you feeling the Chicago native's latest vibes? Let us know in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Shit was harder than a cinderblock

Cinderella with the flip flops

N****s still chasing waterfalls

Too many damn close calls

Mind racing like a Nascar

Zoom zoom right past y'all

I came up with the change up

They was hitting on a fastball