tobi lou Is Back With New "Waterboy" Track

Milca P.
June 15, 2019 20:39
Waterboy
Tobi Lou

Catch tobi lou's latest.


This week, tobi lou delivered on his new "Waterboy" offering, yet another charismatic addition to tobi's catalog. The track is nothing short of a slapper with tobi tackling co-production alongside G-Slow and William Nunez while the midwest employs his melodic approach to deliver on lyrically-dense lines.

Per usual, the new track comes attached to vibrant new visual that finds' tobi taking his position ats the water boy of a swim team, with plenty of nautical themes abound as tobi professes of his proverbial drip in the clip directed by tobi, Andy Koeger, and HiDef the Chef.

Earlier this year, in a hat with Billboard, tobi revealed that inspiration for his entertaining music videos stems from early artistic memories: "I think it comes from standing in front of the TV whether it was watching wrestling, WWF, or watching MTV, like a music video like Missy Elliott. Or even watching the intro to Fresh Prince, even that’s visually entertaining."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm going green, but I could go greener
I'm wetter than Aquafina
I'm up 40 - love, bitch I feel like Serena
"When Numbers droppin'?", I don't know either
"Tobi, you playin', don't be a diva"
I feel like Beyoncé, I got a fever

Tobi Lou
