Tobi Lou Delivers Short & Sweet Single "2hrs"

Karlton Jahmal
December 20, 2020 14:14
tobitobi
tobi

2hrs
tobi lou

Sweet soul.


tobi lou slides through with a new neo-soul/R&B mix entitled "2hrs." The track runs for a minute, making it too brief to really deliver a complex message. However, tobi dives into his emotions for the short duration, with no time to waste for small talk. He croons about crying, and a deep heartbreak behind a blues-inspired soulful mix. 

A smooth guitar sets the tone as some typical live percussions keep the pace at a leisurely two-step speed. It is sad that this song is so short. tobi could have had ample time to stretch this one out, but his goal to create a short and passionate piece of art does hit. This is breakup music and lovemaking music all in one. 

Quotable Lyrics
I just spent two hours cryin' but how could you know that
When all you see is me smilin' like I work for Kodak?
Little things hurt like a giant
Lately man, I feel like dyin'
But you know I can't stop tryin', I hope you know that
This shit been so fuckin' crazy, I might bring my 'fro back

Tobi Lou Delivers Short & Sweet Single "2hrs"
