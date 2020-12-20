Tobi Lou Delivers Short & Sweet Single "2hrs"

tobi lou slides through with a new neo-soul/R&B mix entitled "2hrs." The track runs for a minute, making it too brief to really deliver a complex message. However, tobi dives into his emotions for the short duration, with no time to waste for small talk. He croons about crying, and a deep heartbreak behind a blues-inspired soulful mix.

A smooth guitar sets the tone as some typical live percussions keep the pace at a leisurely two-step speed. It is sad that this song is so short. tobi could have had ample time to stretch this one out, but his goal to create a short and passionate piece of art does hit. This is breakup music and lovemaking music all in one.

Quotable Lyrics

I just spent two hours cryin' but how could you know that

When all you see is me smilin' like I work for Kodak?

Little things hurt like a giant

Lately man, I feel like dyin'

But you know I can't stop tryin', I hope you know that

This shit been so fuckin' crazy, I might bring my 'fro back