tobi lou & Dreezy Rep Chicago On New Single "OKAY"

One of the most creative young recording artists making noise, tobi lou doesn't always get the love he deserves. He doesn't fit in many boxes, but one thing is certain: he's insanely skilled and creates some quality sonics, which have always been the driving force behind his career as an artist.

We're all waiting for tobi lou to release his sophomore project, titled Parrish Blue, and as we continue navigating the road to its arrival, the Chicago native has just dropped off a new single with Dreezy.

"OKAY" is an unconventional single, showcasing tobi lou and Dreezy rapping over a dreamy beat, and creating a full vibe with layered vocals, cool effects, and more to keep the listener on their toes.

Dreezy has been getting some dope placements recently, with this being the most recent.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Work it out

Show you what I’m all about

No doubt, holla back, girl, hear me out

I’m in the South, it’s been a drought

Hillary Duff, hmm, figure it out

Is it worth it?, let me work it

I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it

I put my name on it, did it in cursive

I’m swangin’, I’m swervin’, okay