TOBi Enlists Kemba For The Ultra Smooth "180" Remix

It's been an eventful year for Toronto's TOBi. Releasing his debut studio album, STILL+, sold out shows in his hometown, and having The Game appear on the "City Blues" remix are just a few moments worth mentioning from the past year of his career alone. Now, he's readying the release of the deluxe edition of STILL+ with the remix of "180" ft. Bronx's Kemba. With Twigg delivering the smooth production to the track, Kemba helps bring new life to the song with his intricate rhyme schemes and versatile flow.

"TOBi has a soulfulness and lyricism that I respect. The original 180 was fire. With that as the foundation, my verse was easy to write," Kemba said about jumping on the remix to the song.

Peep the remix below and keep your eyes peeled for the deluxe edition of STILL+

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck it, I was naive, I was fooled

I want to believe this was my dream

I skip school, I underachieve

I pulled up my jeans, me and my n***as

Run from police when they told us freeze, n***a

Please, n***a