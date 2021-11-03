TOBi Drops Off Quick EP "Shall I Continue?"

Toronto artist TOBi has been making a splash across the world over the past year. The release of his debut project, Elements Vol. 1 put a massive spotlight on his talent, and he's been keeping it moving ever since. Unfortunately, the project dropped in the middle of the pandemic, making it increasingly difficult for him Elements on the road.

He's continued to bless fans with new music over the months. Last week, he came through with a quick three-song EP titled, Shall I Continue? His versatility shines over the course of 10 minutes, as he flexes both his vocal chops and his bars.

TOBi will be hitting performing a few shows in Canada before the end of the year. On Dec. 1st, he'll be performing in Vancouver, then Montreal on Dec. 3rd. Finally, he'll be returning to his hometown of Toronto on Dec. 8th.

Peep the new project below.