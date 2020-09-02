mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TOBi Delivers Jazzy New Single "Dollas And Cents"

Aron A.
September 02, 2020 19:03
Via TIDAL
TOBi delivers his latest single, "Dollas And Cents" with a new visual.


Brampton-based rapper TOBi has been putting on for his city over the years but with his latest drop, he's bringing it back to his roots in Nigeria. The rapper came through with a new set of visuals for his new single, "Dollas And Cents" that arrived earlier today. The single has a jazzy-influence, from the production to TOBi's flow. "One of the grooviest records I’ve ever made," Juls, the producer of the song, said in a statement "A match made in heaven and to think the record was made in less than a week."

The music video includes Tiwa Pearl serving as the leading lady with Lagos native Ifeme C.S. serving as the director. "I was supposed to be in Nigeria in March 2020 for the first time since I left as a child. The pandemic ruined that plan but I still wanted to connect with the motherland and cook up a video across the Atlantic. so that’s exactly what we did and it was a dope experience to work with creatives in the Naija scene," Tobi said about the video.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pound for pound, in the ring, I'm like Pacquiao
Blaow, blaow, I'm Rocky Bal
Shed some real n***a tears 'fore I crack a smile
Hit up my pal. let's go half on a sack for now

