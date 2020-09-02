TOBi Delivers Jazzy New Single "Dollas And Cents"

Brampton-based rapper TOBi has been putting on for his city over the years but with his latest drop, he's bringing it back to his roots in Nigeria. The rapper came through with a new set of visuals for his new single, "Dollas And Cents" that arrived earlier today. The single has a jazzy-influence, from the production to TOBi's flow. "One of the grooviest records I’ve ever made," Juls, the producer of the song, said in a statement "A match made in heaven and to think the record was made in less than a week."

The music video includes Tiwa Pearl serving as the leading lady with Lagos native Ifeme C.S. serving as the director. "I was supposed to be in Nigeria in March 2020 for the first time since I left as a child. The pandemic ruined that plan but I still wanted to connect with the motherland and cook up a video across the Atlantic. so that’s exactly what we did and it was a dope experience to work with creatives in the Naija scene," Tobi said about the video.

Quotable Lyrics

Pound for pound, in the ring, I'm like Pacquiao

Blaow, blaow, I'm Rocky Bal

Shed some real n***a tears 'fore I crack a smile

Hit up my pal. let's go half on a sack for now